U21s Beaten at Fleetwood

Tuesday, 29th Aug 2023 19:35 The Blues’ U21s were beaten 1-0 by Fleetwood Town at the Highbury Stadium this afternoon. Maleace Asamoah netted the game’s only goal with a 16th-minute chip to claim the three points for the Cod Army, who have a 100 per cent record from their three Professional Development League Two games. Town are are yet to pick up a point from their three matches. The Blues included two trialists, 18-year-old right-back Ayyuba Jambang, who was with Reading last season having previously been with Norwich City, while Ben Sangare was once again at the centre of defence, the former Port Vale youngster having previously appeared in last week’s game against Birmingham and in the friendlies at Braintree and Stowmarket. Town: Gray, Jambang (O'Neill 85), H Barbrook, Sangare (Lavin 57), Mazionis, F Barbrook, Valentine, Haddoch (Okunowo 69), Buabo (Davis 46), Taylor, Oudnie-Morgan. Unused: Binns.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments