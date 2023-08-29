Chaplin Wins PFA Players' Player Award as Trio Named in Team of Year

Tuesday, 29th Aug 2023 22:55 Conor Chaplin has been named the PFA League One Players’ Player of the Season award, while the Blues forward, skipper Sam Morsy and Leif Davis have been named in the PFA League One Team of the Year. Chaplin netted 29 goals in total during 2022/23, 26 in the league and carried off the Golden Boot along with his former Coventry teammate Jonson Clarke-Harris, who was with Peterborough. The 26-year-old was named in the EFL Team of the Year in May when he picked up numerous club awards. “It feels really good to have won such a prestigious award,” Chaplin told the club site regarding the award, which has been instigated to mark the 50th anniversary of the PFA. “It’s obviously the first time this has been given out, which makes it more special, and to be respected and acknowledged by those you are going up against every week is brilliant. “The club’s success helps with individual awards and I will need a big space somewhere in my house, because it’s a very big trophy.” Chaplin’s award was announced and the divisional XI named at the PFA’s awards ceremony in Manchester this evening. Idris El Mizouni was named in the League Two Team of the Year having helped loan club Leyton Orient to promotion last season. PFA League One Team of the Year: James Trafford (Bolton Wanderers), Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle), Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers), Mads Andersen (Barnsley), Leif Davis (Ipswich Town), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town), Luca Connell (Barnsley), Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town), David McGoldrick (Derby County), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).



Photo: Matchday Images



algarvefan added 23:37 - Aug 29

Brilliant news, well deserved especially Chappers, he was electric last season. 0

