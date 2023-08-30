Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Reading 2-2 Ipswich Town (1-3 on Penalties) - Highlights
Wednesday, 30th Aug 2023 09:33

Highlights of last night's on-penalties Carabao Cup victory at Reading.


Photo: Matchday Images



BurleysGloryDays added 09:46 - Aug 30
Edmundson....
Knicky added 10:02 - Aug 30
Am I right in thinking their keeper was out of the penalty area when he threw the ball that led to their goal? No excuse for the poor defending...
JewellintheTown added 10:23 - Aug 30
Lots to be positive about.
Unfortunate mistakes for Slicker and Williams on the first, but they'll get over it.
Think there was a sniper in the stand for their second the way Edmundson went down.
Evans perfect pass though to Ladapo for our second was the highlight for me.
