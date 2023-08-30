Reading 2-2 Ipswich Town (1-3 on Penalties) - Highlights

Wednesday, 30th Aug 2023 09:33 Highlights of last night's on-penalties Carabao Cup victory at Reading.

Photo: Matchday Images



BurleysGloryDays added 09:46 - Aug 30

Edmundson.... 0

Knicky added 10:02 - Aug 30

Am I right in thinking their keeper was out of the penalty area when he threw the ball that led to their goal? No excuse for the poor defending... 1

JewellintheTown added 10:23 - Aug 30

Lots to be positive about.

Unfortunate mistakes for Slicker and Williams on the first, but they'll get over it.

Think there was a sniper in the stand for their second the way Edmundson went down.

Evans perfect pass though to Ladapo for our second was the highlight for me. 0

