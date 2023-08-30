Reading 2-2 Ipswich Town (1-3 on Penalties) - Highlights
Wednesday, 30th Aug 2023 09:33
Highlights of last night's on-penalties Carabao Cup victory at Reading.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Reading by ad_wilkin
It’s not the most glamorous draw but Reading in the second round of the Carabao Cup represents a really good chance to progress through to round three.
Opposition Preview - Leeds United by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will play host to the first of the relegated Premier League teams in the shape of Leeds United on Saturday. Gone are the days of Bielsaball, with a merry-go-round of managers having been unable to maintain the Whites' Premier League status.
Opposition Preview - Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
This Saturday Ipswich will return to the capital for the first time since the eventful 4-4 draw with Charlton in October last year, this time facing Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City by ad_wilkin
The new pitch at Portman Road will welcome a Stoke City side managed by a familiar rival on 12th August.
Opposition Preview - Bristol Rovers by ad_wilkin
Ipswich will begin their Carabao Cup campaign at home against Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on Wednesday 9th August.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]