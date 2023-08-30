Broadhead and Burns Named in Wales Squad

Wednesday, 30th Aug 2023 11:07

Town duo Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns have been named in the Wales squad for their games during the September international break.

The Welsh face South Korea in a friendly in Cardiff on Thursday 7th September, then take on Latvia in Riga in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday 11th September.

Bother Broadhead and Burns will be looking to add to the four caps they have won previously with the former Everton man having scored one international goal.

Yesterday, skipper Sam Morsy was named in the Egypt squad for their September internationals and keeper Cieran Slicker in the Scotland U21s party.





Photo: Sports Press Photo