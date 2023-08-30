Town Ball 11 in Carabao Cup Draw
Wednesday, 30th Aug 2023 12:51
Town are ball number 11 in this evening’s draw for round three of the Carabao Cup.
The Blues progressed to the third round of the competition for the first time in eight years via last night’s 3-1 on-penalties victory at Reading following a 2-2 draw.
The win was only Town's fourth in a penalty shoot-out in their history, the most recent at Peterborough Papa Johns Trophy in December 2019. Prior to that, there was a League Cup victory at Shrewsbury in 2009 and a Zenith Data Systems success in October 1991.
The draw, which isn’t regionalised unlike previous rounds, takes place this evening live on Sky Sports Football following the Doncaster-Everton tie from around 10.15pm.
The third round sees the Premier League sides who have qualified for Europe come into the competition.
Carabao Cup Third Round
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Reading by ad_wilkin
It’s not the most glamorous draw but Reading in the second round of the Carabao Cup represents a really good chance to progress through to round three.
Opposition Preview - Leeds United by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will play host to the first of the relegated Premier League teams in the shape of Leeds United on Saturday. Gone are the days of Bielsaball, with a merry-go-round of managers having been unable to maintain the Whites' Premier League status.
Opposition Preview - Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
This Saturday Ipswich will return to the capital for the first time since the eventful 4-4 draw with Charlton in October last year, this time facing Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City by ad_wilkin
The new pitch at Portman Road will welcome a Stoke City side managed by a familiar rival on 12th August.
Opposition Preview - Bristol Rovers by ad_wilkin
Ipswich will begin their Carabao Cup campaign at home against Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on Wednesday 9th August.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]