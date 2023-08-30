Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Ball 11 in Carabao Cup Draw
Wednesday, 30th Aug 2023 12:51

Town are ball number 11 in this evening’s draw for round three of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues progressed to the third round of the competition for the first time in eight years via last night’s 3-1 on-penalties victory at Reading following a 2-2 draw.

The win was only Town's fourth in a penalty shoot-out in their history, the most recent at Peterborough Papa Johns Trophy in December 2019. Prior to that, there was a League Cup victory at Shrewsbury in 2009 and a Zenith Data Systems success in October 1991.

The draw, which isn’t regionalised unlike previous rounds, takes place this evening live on Sky Sports Football following the Doncaster-Everton tie from around 10.15pm.

The third round sees the Premier League sides who have qualified for Europe come into the competition.

Carabao Cup Third Round
1    AFC Bournemouth
2    Arsenal
3    Aston Villa
4    Bradford City
5    Brentford
6    Brighton and Hove Albion
7    Cardiff City
8    Crystal Palace
9    Exeter City
10    Fulham
11    Ipswich Town
12    Leicester City
13    Liverpool
14    Luton Town
15    Manchester City
16    Manchester United
17    Mansfield Town
18    Middlesbrough
19    Norwich City
20    Newcastle United
21    Peterborough United
22    Port Vale
23    Salford City
24    Stoke City
25    Sutton United
26    West Ham United
27    Wolverhampton Wanderers
28    Chelsea or AFC Wimbledon
29    Doncaster Rovers or Everton
30    Harrogate Town or Blackburn Rovers
31    Nottingham Forest or Burnley
32    Sheffield United or Lincoln City


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



IpswichT62OldBoy added 12:58 - Aug 30
Its a proper list of teams
0

pelles321 added 13:20 - Aug 30
Does the win over Colchester in the group stages of the Papa John’s Trophy count as a penalty shoot out win?
0

Tommy_ITFC added 13:20 - Aug 30
Didn't we beat Colchester United on penalties in the 21/22 papa John's trophy group stage - round 3 at Portman Road following a 0-0 draw in normal time?
0

ArnieM added 13:23 - Aug 30
Scum at home or Man City or Utd away please…..
0

Marcus added 13:24 - Aug 30
The Zenith Data Systems 2-1 penalty shootout win over Luton was the highlight of all the games I've attended (honest, guv!)
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 293 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023