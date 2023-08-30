Town Ball 11 in Carabao Cup Draw

Wednesday, 30th Aug 2023 12:51 Town are ball number 11 in this evening’s draw for round three of the Carabao Cup. The Blues progressed to the third round of the competition for the first time in eight years via last night’s 3-1 on-penalties victory at Reading following a 2-2 draw. The win was only Town's fourth in a penalty shoot-out in their history, the most recent at Peterborough Papa Johns Trophy in December 2019. Prior to that, there was a League Cup victory at Shrewsbury in 2009 and a Zenith Data Systems success in October 1991. The draw, which isn’t regionalised unlike previous rounds, takes place this evening live on Sky Sports Football following the Doncaster-Everton tie from around 10.15pm. The third round sees the Premier League sides who have qualified for Europe come into the competition. Carabao Cup Third Round

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Bradford City

5 Brentford

6 Brighton and Hove Albion

7 Cardiff City

8 Crystal Palace

9 Exeter City

10 Fulham

11 Ipswich Town

12 Leicester City

13 Liverpool

14 Luton Town

15 Manchester City

16 Manchester United

17 Mansfield Town

18 Middlesbrough

19 Norwich City

20 Newcastle United

21 Peterborough United

22 Port Vale

23 Salford City

24 Stoke City

25 Sutton United

26 West Ham United

27 Wolverhampton Wanderers

28 Chelsea or AFC Wimbledon

29 Doncaster Rovers or Everton

30 Harrogate Town or Blackburn Rovers

31 Nottingham Forest or Burnley

32 Sheffield United or Lincoln City

IpswichT62OldBoy added 12:58 - Aug 30

Its a proper list of teams

pelles321 added 13:20 - Aug 30

Does the win over Colchester in the group stages of the Papa John’s Trophy count as a penalty shoot out win? 0

Tommy_ITFC added 13:20 - Aug 30

Didn't we beat Colchester United on penalties in the 21/22 papa John's trophy group stage - round 3 at Portman Road following a 0-0 draw in normal time? 0

ArnieM added 13:23 - Aug 30

Scum at home or Man City or Utd away please….. 0

Marcus added 13:24 - Aug 30

The Zenith Data Systems 2-1 penalty shootout win over Luton was the highlight of all the games I've attended (honest, guv!) 0

