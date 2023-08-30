Town to Host Wolves in Carabao Cup Third Round

Wednesday, 30th Aug 2023 22:25 Town have drawn Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The Molineux club, who are 15th in the top flight, beat Blackpool 5-0 at home in round two last night. The teams have never met in League Cup action previously. The teams last met in league action in the Championship in 2017/18 when Wolves won 1-0 home and away as they romped to the title and the Premier League. Blues skipper Sam Morsy was born in Wolverhampton and started his career with his hometown club but left before making a senior appearance in the old gold. Town, who beat Reading 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out last night following a 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium, are in the third round for the first time in eight years. The tie will be played in the week commencing Monday 25th September.

Photo: Action Images



KiwiTractor added 22:27 - Aug 30

Nice 1

blueoxford added 22:27 - Aug 30

Good test 1

davidsc1971 added 22:29 - Aug 30

An excellent tester 0

itfckenty added 22:30 - Aug 30

I'll take that. A good test and also something we could realistically take something from. 0

SpiritOfJohn added 22:33 - Aug 30

Excellent draw. Should be a good game and a candidate for live TV - oh I forgot Man Utd are playing. 1

