Town Working on Scarlett Loan Signing

Thursday, 31st Aug 2023 11:18 Town are working on the loan signing of Tottenham Hotspur striker Dane Scarlett. A number of Spurs sources are reporting that Scarlett will join the Blues having signed extended terms at White Hart Lane and we understand that to be the case. The deal could be completed as soon as today. TWTD revealed in March that Scarlett was among the players Town had been keen on in the January window and the move comes as little surprise. Scarlett, 19, came through the academy ranks at White Hart Lane where Blues boss Kieran McKenna was U18s coach prior to his spell at Manchester United. The England U15, U16, U19 and U20 international spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, scoring six goals in 24 starts and 16 sub appearances. For his parent club, the 5ft 11in tall frontman has made three senior starts - all in the Europa Conference League - and seven sub appearances, two in the Premier League without finding the net. In October last year, following the Blues’ 3-2 victory over Pompey, Blues boss McKenna revealed how highly he rates Scarlett. “One of the only players they have who doesn’t have Championship experience is one of the best young strikers in world football, in my opinion, in Dane Scarlett,” McKenna said. Although not on target in that game, Scarlett scored at Portman Road in Portsmouth's 2-0 victory over the Blues in the Papa Johns Trophy in November. Scarlett will become Town's sixth signing of the summer with the transfer window closing at 11pm on Friday evening.

Photo: Action Images



cooper4england added 11:21 - Aug 31

Only 19 but got that Connor Wickham physicality. Should be a goodie





mathiemagic added 11:23 - Aug 31

Should we not be getting some defensive cover instead? 3

runningout added 11:24 - Aug 31

decent if happens!! 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 11:29 - Aug 31

Great, that's one, I suspect one more, hopefully defensive cover.

boroughblue added 11:29 - Aug 31

It’s almost like we could be working on more than one deal @magicmathie



Nice addition, wonder if anyone will be/needs to exit to as a result.



JewellintheTown added 11:30 - Aug 31

Kingfisher49 added 11:32 - Aug 31

Somehow think Edwards must be lined up to go somewhere and maybe one other fringe player to move on to release numbers in the squad to allow another one or two signing before tomorrow. 0

dangerous30 added 11:33 - Aug 31

Watched him play a few times would be a good loan and he will learn from a top manger 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 11:33 - Aug 31

Again Mathiesmagic like some others on here so don’t get anyone else in until we get one specific position you want?? He knows where we need strengthening and up front is definitely one of those positions as well as centre back but I’d rather we get at the very least one of those positions filled than none. 2

TimmyH added 11:34 - Aug 31

Seem to be putting a lot of faith in young loanees waiting to blossom, did okay at Portsmouth but nothing outstanding. We'll have to trust McK on this... 0

Carberry added 11:34 - Aug 31

Centre half is critical, particularly after this midweek performance. 0

Carberry added 11:34 - Aug 31

Lion added 11:40 - Aug 31

When I read on this site that we are talking to someone i take it as a done deal. Here's praying for 1 or 2 more! 1

itfckenty added 11:42 - Aug 31

one for the future for sure, I'm not quite sure how much of an impact he will have this season for us. I know people moan about loan deals e.c.t, but with how clubs throw money around these days and end up screwing themselves over - I'm 100% in with this current plan. we can be really efficient without spending 10mil on one player. 1

Bazza8564 added 11:43 - Aug 31

Plenty of time for ins and outs yet, expect more than this chaps 1

SpiritOfJohn added 11:43 - Aug 31

Good signing. Looks difficult to knock him off the ball. 1

pennblue added 11:44 - Aug 31

Lets hope this turns out the same as Hirst did. 1

Flight_of_Shefki added 11:44 - Aug 31

Sounds interesting. Not ungrateful here, but would like to see some defensive reinforcement.



I have faith though, we shall see what happens; exciting times. 1

Gforce added 11:46 - Aug 31

Hopefully he will do well for us,but I have to say I would have preferred a more experienced striker with a proven goalscoring record. Michael Smith at Sheff Wed would have been good addition. 1

BlueySwede added 11:46 - Aug 31

I am usually not negative, but I sincerely doubt that Scarlett has been one of our main targets this summer. One or two loans is all right, but I would have hoped that the days of developing too many other clubs players would be over.

I do think that our squad is good and our start have been fantastic, but it would be a shame not to build and progress from that. January is far way.

Naylorsrightboot added 11:50 - Aug 31

Where is this long term team building then ? We keep hearing this from the club. Just dont see the point of loans. Williams is miles off the pace, ld trust my granny at the back more than him at the moment. We need experience, these are all kids. We need a centre half badly, that position looks so weak especially after seeing the back up defenders the other night. -1

itfchorry added 11:55 - Aug 31

Make him the Captain ! 0

BlueBlueBlood added 11:56 - Aug 31

Do people have nothing better to do than come on here and be negative? Chill and trust that the club has their sh1t sorted. 2

TractorClarke added 11:57 - Aug 31

I agree that we need a striker and defensive cover, but i also seem to see some panic, or whatever you want to call it, over lack of info on recruitment in defence especially after Leeds.



Leeds to me was an off day for the team, Clarke for one was way of his normal standard and kept getting caught out, he was not keeping an eye behind him especially first half, second half he was better.



Luongo also had an off day, and to be clear these two are not the only ones just the ones i noticed the most.



Hladky i am afraid i have never really rated and he always makes me uncomfortable when he plays. He does not command like Walton, and the defence in front looks more shaky as a result. Yes he made some good saves in the games leading up to Leeds, but he just isnt any where near Walton standard in my opinion. He made two blunders for two goals in my eyes, and again im not saying the rest of the team showered themselves in glory in relation to the goals but he just isnt quite good enough at this level in my opinion.



I really feel like the team were just tired and a bit lazy on that game, couldnt string passes a lot of the time, Clarke was not ready for that level of game either after his injury. I feel like had we have turned up as we know we can and if we had Walton in goal i dont think we loose that game.



The point i am making with all of this though is one result should not result in the panic button being pushed, the games will be harder this year, better league better teams. We take the learnings and move on, it doesnt mean we have to suddenly panic and recruit for the sake of recruiting 2

cordonblue added 12:01 - Aug 31

In a really tough market a loan like this could be really useful. Helps us to achieve our targets this season and put us in a better place to plan for and then make permanent signings in January or next summer. Every top Championship team does it.



Great signing. 0

