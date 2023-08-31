Town Confirm Scarlett Loan Signing
Thursday, 31st Aug 2023 15:06
Town have confirmed the signing of Dane Scarlett on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.
TWTD revealed in March that Scarlett was among the players the Blues had been keen on in the January transfer window and the move comes as little surprise.
In October last year, following Town's 3-2 victory over Scarlett's previous loan club Portsmouth, Blues boss Kieran McKenna revealed how highly he rated the 19-year-old.
“One of the only players they have who doesn’t have Championship experience is one of the best young strikers in world football, in my opinion, in Dane Scarlett,” he said.
Although not on target in that game, Scarlett, who has also signed a new four-year deal with Spurs, scored at Portman Road in Pompey's 2-0 victory over the Blues in the Papa Johns Trophy in November.
“I’m really excited to get started here,” Scarlett told TownTV. “I found out I was officially moving yesterday but the move has been in the works for a few weeks.
“I remember playing against Ipswich last season and it was a good game. I liked the way the team played so I’m really looking forward to being part of that.“
McKenna, who has been aware of Scarlett since his time coaching at Tottenham’s academy, added: “Dane is a very exciting young forward who the staff and I have known about for a long time.
“He is an explosive finisher with both feet and someone who has good movement in the final third. He is also someone who works very well for the team out of possession.
“Dane is ready for his second loan spell having gained a year’s worth of experience with Portsmouth last season, and we feel that puts him in a good position to step up to this level and be an important member of the squad. We’re excited to have him here.”
Scarlett spent last season on loan at Fratton Park, scoring six goals in 24 starts and 16 sub appearances.
For his parent club, the 5ft 11in tall frontman has made three senior starts - all in the Europa Conference League - and seven sub appearances, two in the Premier League without finding the net.
Hillingdon-born Scarlett has won England caps at U15, U16, U19 and U20 levels and in 2022 was a member of the squad which won the UEFA European U19 Championship.
Scarlett, who will wear the number 24 shirt while with the Blues, is Town's sixth signing of the summer.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Reading by ad_wilkin
It’s not the most glamorous draw but Reading in the second round of the Carabao Cup represents a really good chance to progress through to round three.
Opposition Preview - Leeds United by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will play host to the first of the relegated Premier League teams in the shape of Leeds United on Saturday. Gone are the days of Bielsaball, with a merry-go-round of managers having been unable to maintain the Whites' Premier League status.
Opposition Preview - Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
This Saturday Ipswich will return to the capital for the first time since the eventful 4-4 draw with Charlton in October last year, this time facing Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City by ad_wilkin
The new pitch at Portman Road will welcome a Stoke City side managed by a familiar rival on 12th August.
Opposition Preview - Bristol Rovers by ad_wilkin
Ipswich will begin their Carabao Cup campaign at home against Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on Wednesday 9th August.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]