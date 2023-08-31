Town Confirm Scarlett Loan Signing

Thursday, 31st Aug 2023 15:06 Town have confirmed the signing of Dane Scarlett on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur. TWTD revealed in March that Scarlett was among the players the Blues had been keen on in the January transfer window and the move comes as little surprise. In October last year, following Town's 3-2 victory over Scarlett's previous loan club Portsmouth, Blues boss Kieran McKenna revealed how highly he rated the 19-year-old. “One of the only players they have who doesn’t have Championship experience is one of the best young strikers in world football, in my opinion, in Dane Scarlett,” he said. Although not on target in that game, Scarlett, who has also signed a new four-year deal with Spurs, scored at Portman Road in Pompey's 2-0 victory over the Blues in the Papa Johns Trophy in November. “I’m really excited to get started here,” Scarlett told TownTV. “I found out I was officially moving yesterday but the move has been in the works for a few weeks. “I remember playing against Ipswich last season and it was a good game. I liked the way the team played so I’m really looking forward to being part of that.“ McKenna, who has been aware of Scarlett since his time coaching at Tottenham’s academy, added: “Dane is a very exciting young forward who the staff and I have known about for a long time. “He is an explosive finisher with both feet and someone who has good movement in the final third. He is also someone who works very well for the team out of possession. “Dane is ready for his second loan spell having gained a year’s worth of experience with Portsmouth last season, and we feel that puts him in a good position to step up to this level and be an important member of the squad. We’re excited to have him here.” Scarlett spent last season on loan at Fratton Park, scoring six goals in 24 starts and 16 sub appearances. For his parent club, the 5ft 11in tall frontman has made three senior starts - all in the Europa Conference League - and seven sub appearances, two in the Premier League without finding the net. Hillingdon-born Scarlett has won England caps at U15, U16, U19 and U20 levels and in 2022 was a member of the squad which won the UEFA European U19 Championship. Scarlett, who will wear the number 24 shirt while with the Blues, is Town's sixth signing of the summer.

Photo: ITFC



ArnieM added 15:08 - Aug 31

Welcome Dane. Let’s hope you rip it up here ( I’m sure you will). COYBs 3

Bert added 15:09 - Aug 31

Welcome young man to a very good football club with a fantastic young coach/manager. 1

dangerous30 added 15:09 - Aug 31

Welcome to town Dane wish you all the best for the season 0

runningout added 15:13 - Aug 31

Great Dane is in town… 0

TractorBlue00 added 15:16 - Aug 31

I've been saying we should get a young, quick premier league striker on loan to offer us something different to hirst and ladapo so I'm happy with this. Didnt score as much as expected last season in league one (4 goals) so thats a bit worrying but I feel mckenna can get more out of him than pompey could with that PE teacher cowley and the other bloke. 1

Phil1969 added 15:19 - Aug 31

If we make him our leader we can call him Captain Scarlet. I’ll get my coat! 1

Bazza8564 added 15:19 - Aug 31

Great signing, absolutely top notch player and still a day to go in the window 1

itfckenty added 15:19 - Aug 31

good lad! welcome and LETS GO. COYB 0

