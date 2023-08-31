Life's a Pitch TV - Episode Seven - Alan Lee

Thursday, 31st Aug 2023 21:10 The seventh edition of the new Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest Alan Lee is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. Lee was with the Blues between 2006 and 2008 and again from 2014 as he began a coaching career in the academy. The former Republic of Ireland striker also talks about his early career at Aston Villa under Ron Atkinson, almost-Ipswich manager Ronnie Moore at Rotherham and Neil Warnock at Crystal Palace. Oh, and Norwich City. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with others to follow. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com. Photo: LAPTV



