Burgess Handed First Australia Call-Up

Friday, 1st Sep 2023 09:15

Town centre-half Cameron Burgess has been named in the senior Australia squad for the first time ahead of their friendly against Mexico in the US during the international break.

Burgess has previously won caps at U20 and U23 levels with Australia, having played for Scotland’s U18s and U19s.

The 27-year-old, one of five uncapped players in the squad, was born in Aberdeen but moved to Perth, Western Australia as an 11-year-old.

Manager Graham Arnold says he’s been keeping tabs on Burgess for some while and his call-up might have come earlier.

“We’ve been watching for about 12 months, and obviously he’s done well,” he said. “I would have picked him for the Argentina game in China but he was injured and had to have an operation in the off-season.

“He fully deserves a call up. It’s fantastic to have another left-footed centre-back, he’s a big boy, physically very strong and he’s playing at a good level in the Championship with Ipswich.”

The Socceroos face the Mexicans at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas in the early hours of Sunday 10th September.

Socceroos: Mat Ryan (c), Tom Glover, Ashley Maynard-Brewer; Nathaniel Atkinson, Aziz Behich, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Ryan Strain; Keanu Baccus, Martin Boyle, Cammy Devlin, Denis Genreau, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O’Neill, Sammy Silvera; Nick D’Agostino, Mitch Duke, Mathew Leckie.





Photo: TWTD