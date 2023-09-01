Oxford Closing in On Edwards Loan Signing

Friday, 1st Sep 2023 09:56 TWTD understands Oxford United are closing in on the season-long loan signing of Blues winger Kyle Edwards ahead of this evening’s 11pm transfer deadline. Speaking three weeks ago, manager Kieran McKenna revealed that he and the 25-year-old had agreed that the former West Brom man needed to move on to play more regular football. If the deal goes through, Edwards, whose Town contract is up next summer, will become the second Town player to sign for Liam Manning’s League One U’s this summer, following left-back Greg Leigh, who joined in a permanent basis. Town will be looking to add another centre-half to their squad before the window slams shut having recruited striker Dan Scarlett yesterday. The South London Press is reporting that Charlton are keen on Blues frontman Freddie Ladapo, however, we understand that despite Scarlett’s signing Town would not be prepared to allow the former Rotherham man to move on. Although that could potentially change should they be offered an alternative. Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt has been linked but with Town sources playing down the claims of interest. Edwards’s departure would mean Town have 25 players who qualify for the EFL squad but one of those is fourth-choice keeper Nick Hayes, who would be left out if he isn’t found another club to join on loan before the end of the day. Manager McKenna has also been weighing-up whether to send centre-half Elkan Baggott and midfielder Cameron Humphreys out on loan. Baggott’s temporary exit could depend on the Blues’ securing another senior central defender before the close of play today. Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Bersant Celina joined Stockholm-based side AIK on loan from Dijon yesterday.

Photo: Matchday Images



trncbluearmy added 10:00 - Sep 1

Good news only a loan

Still got a future at ITFC hopefully 4

itfckenty added 10:05 - Sep 1

loan is good, I still think this lad has some quality but just needs some game time. and Oxford is a good opportunity for him.



I think we will see some in's and outs today, I have this feeling Ladapo will go and we will get another striker in and another CB. 3

blues1 added 10:44 - Sep 1

Actually think a loan is the wrong option for us. Would have been much better for us to sell him. He wanted to go, and with his contract up at the end of the season, means he'll likely walk away for nothing next summer. As for fans thinking we'll sign another striker today, and sell Ladapo? Dont think so. Think the only signing we may make today would be a cb.

1

iaintaylorx added 10:47 - Sep 1

Really gutted it hasn’t worked for him here yet, but a loan gives him a chance still.



That left side for Oxford of Leigh and Edwards has got to be up there with one of the strongest in the league! Good luck to him! 0

peckam added 10:48 - Sep 1

Leaving on loan seems a good option. Assess how he does this season and then go from there, as he is out of contract from next summer anyway.

Think Freddie might go if we can get another forward in the Hirst mould, but don't want to see Baggott or Humphreys out on loan. Both are capable of playing in our team but I realise it's a difficult job picking even our matchday subs! 0

