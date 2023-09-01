First England U21s Call For Scarlett

Friday, 1st Sep 2023 10:27 New Blues loan striker Dane Scarlett has been named in the England U21s squad for the first time ahead of their European Championship qualifying game against Luxembourg during the international break. The Young Lions, who are coached by Lee Carsley, take on the Luxembourgers in their first group match on Monday 11th September at the Stade Municipal in Differdang. Scarlett, who joined Town from Tottenham for the season yesterday, has previously been capped at U15, U16, U19 and U20 levels. The 19-year-old is the seventh Blues player to be called up for internationals during the window. Earlier this morning, Cameron Burgess was named in the Australia squad for the first time, while young keeper Cieran Slicker will be with the Scotland U21s, skipper Sam Morsy with Egypt, Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns with Wales and Elkan Baggott with Indonesia's U23s. England U21s: James Beadle (Oxford United, loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic), James Trafford (Burnley), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Callum Doyle (Leicester City, loan from Manchester City), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton, loan from Manchester City), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Millwall, loan from Arsenal), Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Stade de Reims, loan from Manchester City), Nathan Wood (Swansea City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), James McAtee (Manchester City), Charlie Patino (Swansea City, loan from Arsenal), Aaron Ramsey (Burnley), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Liam Delap (Hull City, loan from Manchester City), Sam Edozie (Southampton), Sam Iling-Junior (Juventus), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Dane Scarlett (Ipswich Town, loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Runner added 10:37 - Sep 1

Think I have it right that it is now Seven internationals from our squad away next weekend. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments