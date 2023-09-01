U18s Host Colchester in PDL Cup

Friday, 1st Sep 2023 11:34

Town’s U18s are in action against Colchester United at Playford Road in the Professional Development League Cup on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).

The young Blues picked up their first win of the season last weekend when they defeated Hull City 4-3 at Playford Road and are now seventh in Professional Development League Two South.

Town won the PDL Cup at both U18 and U16 levels in 2021/22.

Meanwhile, the Blues have signed U16s keeper Josh Smith from Cambridge City following trial spells at the end of last season and during pre-season ahead of this campaign.





Photo: Matchday Images