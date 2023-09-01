Morgan in Northern Ireland U19s Squad

Friday, 1st Sep 2023 12:03

Academy forward Rio Morgan has been named in the Northern Ireland U19s squad for their friendly against Italy next week.

The Northern Irish youngsters, who are coached by former Town defender Gareth McAuley, who was recently appointed to the role, face the Italians at the Stadio Lungobisenzio in Prato on Thursday 7th September.

Morgan, 17, who featured for the first team during pre-season, has previously won five caps at U19s level. Town will now have eight players with international squads during the break.

Northern Ireland U19s: Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Mason Munn (Rangers), Ruairi McConville (Brighton and Hove Albion), George Goodman (Bradford City), Gallagher Lennon (St Mirren), Tom Atcheson (Blackburn Rovers), Josh Briggs (West Ham United), Sean Brown (Larne), Brendan Hamilton (Aberdeen), Joel Thompson (Nottingham Forest), Phoenix Scholtz (MK Dons), Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town, main picture), Lewis Trickett (Accrington Stanley), Ryan Donnelly (Leicester City), Jack Patterson (Everton), Francis Turley (Celtic), Devlan Moses (Sheffield Wednesday), Leon Boyd (Glentoran), Rhys Walsh (Glentoran), Reece Evans (Leicester City).





Photo: Matchday Images