Blackpool Among Clubs to Make Baggott Enquiry

Friday, 1st Sep 2023 12:18

Blackpool are one of a number of clubs keen to sign Blues central defender Elkan Baggott on loan before the transfer window closes at 11pm.

Boss Kieran McKenna has been considering whether to send the Indonesia international out on loan or keep him in his squad for the season ahead.

It appears the Blues would now be willing to allow the 20-year-old to move out and we understand several clubs at League One level, including the Tangerines, have made enquiries.

However, any deal is certain to be dependent on Town adding a more senior centre-half before the window closes at 11pm this evening.

Earlier in the window, TWTD reported that Stevenage had shown interest in the centre-half, who impressed in pre-season and in the two Carabao Cup ties.





Photo: Matchday Images