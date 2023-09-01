Oxford Confirm Edwards Loan Switch

Friday, 1st Sep 2023 13:09 Oxford United have confirmed the signing of Blues winger Kyle Edwards on loan for the season, as reported by TWTD this morning. Speaking three weeks ago, manager Kieran McKenna revealed that he and the 25-year-old had agreed that the former West Brom man needed to move on to play more regular football. “He is one of those players you are always wary of,” U’s boss and former Town academy midfielder and coach Liam Manning told his club’s official website. “He is very quick and very direct, and that stretches the game. Like Greg Leigh, who joined last week, he knows how to win promotion from this division and we believe we have made another really important signing. “The board have been excellent and fully backed what we want to do. Having made a strong start to the season we now need to carry that on, starting on Saturday at home to Port Vale.” Edwards added: “As soon as I talked to the manager I was excited about coming here and being involved. I like the way his teams play, the club are very ambitious and they’ve had a really strong start to the season. I’m looking forward to showing the fans what I can do and to helping the team.” Head of recruitment Ed Waldron said: “He has electric pace, is an exciting player to watch and is a really good character, which is important. “That makes eleven new faces this window, and Kyle gives us a few slightly different options, so we are very pleased to have him here.” Edwards, whose Town contract is up next summer, is the second Town player to sign for Liam Manning’s League One U’s this summer, following left-back Greg Leigh, who joined in a permanent basis. The forward’s departure means Town have 25 players who qualify for the EFL squad but one of those is fourth-choice keeper Nick Hayes, who would be left out if he isn’t found another club to join on loan before the end of the day.

Photo: Matchday Images



itfckenty added 13:15 - Sep 1

Best of luck Kyle, smash it up. 4

LegendofthePhoenix added 13:20 - Sep 1

Good luck Kyle, and thanks for all the excitement on the pitch and for being a huge part of the dressing room. 3

NthQldITFC added 13:23 - Sep 1

Good luck Kyle, I really enjoyed your work here. Be rooting for Oxford this season. 3

BrockleyBlue78 added 13:29 - Sep 1

Very best of luck Kyle, look forward to see how you do with a consistent run of games, thanks for all the exciting moments during your time with Town. 2

dawoolah added 13:33 - Sep 1

All the best Kyle, thanks.

Seems like a genuinely nice fella and a good player too. 1

_clive_baker_ added 13:34 - Sep 1

All the best to Kyle, seemed like a really decent bloke and always an exciting player to watch in a Town shirt. Certainly contributed last season, the cameo off the bench against Port Vale is underrated but as big a win as any in that run in. A tricky and direct winger but what I liked about him as he was never hiding from defensive responsibilities. Always tracked back and supported his full back.



With Manning, Leigh and Edwards there I'll be looking out for Oxford this season. 0

timkatieadamitfc added 14:02 - Sep 1

Shame this as I liked Edwards and thought he perhaps deserved more game time, anyway good luck Kyle and hope it goes well. 0

