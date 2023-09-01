Oxford Confirm Edwards Loan Switch
Friday, 1st Sep 2023 13:09
Oxford United have confirmed the signing of Blues winger Kyle Edwards on loan for the season, as reported by TWTD this morning.
Speaking three weeks ago, manager Kieran McKenna revealed that he and the 25-year-old had agreed that the former West Brom man needed to move on to play more regular football.
“He is one of those players you are always wary of,” U’s boss and former Town academy midfielder and coach Liam Manning told his club’s official website.
“He is very quick and very direct, and that stretches the game. Like Greg Leigh, who joined last week, he knows how to win promotion from this division and we believe we have made another really important signing.
“The board have been excellent and fully backed what we want to do. Having made a strong start to the season we now need to carry that on, starting on Saturday at home to Port Vale.”
Edwards added: “As soon as I talked to the manager I was excited about coming here and being involved. I like the way his teams play, the club are very ambitious and they’ve had a really strong start to the season. I’m looking forward to showing the fans what I can do and to helping the team.”
Head of recruitment Ed Waldron said: “He has electric pace, is an exciting player to watch and is a really good character, which is important.
“That makes eleven new faces this window, and Kyle gives us a few slightly different options, so we are very pleased to have him here.”
Edwards, whose Town contract is up next summer, is the second Town player to sign for Liam Manning’s League One U’s this summer, following left-back Greg Leigh, who joined in a permanent basis.
The forward’s departure means Town have 25 players who qualify for the EFL squad but one of those is fourth-choice keeper Nick Hayes, who would be left out if he isn’t found another club to join on loan before the end of the day.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Cardiff City by ad_wilkin
Town will play their second home game in as many weeks on Saturday as Erol Bulut’s Cardiff City visit Portman Road.
Opposition Preview - Reading by ad_wilkin
It’s not the most glamorous draw but Reading in the second round of the Carabao Cup represents a really good chance to progress through to round three.
Opposition Preview - Leeds United by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will play host to the first of the relegated Premier League teams in the shape of Leeds United on Saturday. Gone are the days of Bielsaball, with a merry-go-round of managers having been unable to maintain the Whites' Premier League status.
Opposition Preview - Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
This Saturday Ipswich will return to the capital for the first time since the eventful 4-4 draw with Charlton in October last year, this time facing Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City by ad_wilkin
The new pitch at Portman Road will welcome a Stoke City side managed by a familiar rival on 12th August.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]