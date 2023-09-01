McKenna: Maybe One in, Maybe One Out

Friday, 1st Sep 2023 14:40 Town boss Kieran McKenna says there could be “maybe one in, maybe one out” before the transfer window closes at 11pm. McKenna was quizzed on how he sees the final few hours going at his lunchtime press conference at Playford Road. “Our focus is on Cardiff, so I think that’s where my mindset is at,” he insisted. “It’s the last day of the window, there’s still some possibility that there might be, I think realistically at this point, maybe one in, maybe one out. But it’s maybes. Let’s see what comes up for the rest of the day. “I think the main thing is we have a big, healthy squad, who are fit and ready to go for Cardiff. “We have a group of players here, who are fighting for the club and we’ve got a squad, who are fighting for the shirts and that’s the main thing at the moment. “I think everything else, the transfer window, let’s see where we’re at after the game tomorrow and we can discuss it a little bit more then.” Town are understood to be looking for another centre-half ahead of this evening’s deadline but McKenna wouldn’t be drawn on which position he is aiming to strengthen.Position “We’re nine hours from the window shutting and then we can talk about it plenty,” he said. “In reality until then, until things are definite, it’s better just to leave it until that point.” McKenna has been considering whether to send youngsters Elkan Baggott and Cameron Humphreys out on loan for a number of weeks. He says now one could move on today, almost certainly Baggott with Blackpool among a number of clubs to have made an enquiry: “Possibility for one, but it’s only that, only a possibility.” Quizzed on whether fourth-choice keeper Nick Hayes might also go out on loan with the 24-year-old appearing set to be left out of the 25-man EFL squad, McKenna added: “We’ve discussed that with Nick. There’s plenty of time for that. Christian [Walton]’s injured at the moment, so it’s great having the three goalkeepers that we have training every day. “As I’ve said before, Nick’s a very important member of the group, he’s great trainer, a great lad, great energy in the dressing room and is a big part of the work that goes on here day-to-day. “We’ll try to find the balance with Nick of trying to get him some minutes at different stages over the course of the season, but when he’s not doing that, he’s improving every day working with a very good goalie-coach and goalie unit and contributing a lot to the team.”

Photo: TWTD



Len_Brennan added 14:48 - Sep 1

One in & one out - wouod be hoping for a centre half AND a right sided forward to push/cover Burns (Rak Sakyi or another), so I hope this is typical McKenna downplaying of potential. 0

MaySixth added 14:51 - Sep 1

That's two.



Which won't be happening. 0

oldblue added 14:52 - Sep 1

Err .. Hutchinson is the cover for Burns is he not ? 4

ringwoodblue added 15:20 - Sep 1

Hopefully the ‘in’ is a permanent rather than another loan.



Maybe Baggott or Humphreys is the ‘out’ 0

Vic added 15:20 - Sep 1

Depends what time his presser was. If it hadn't been confirmed at the time then Edwards is the 'one out' 0

dawoolah added 15:25 - Sep 1

Axel Tuanzebe?

Was linked a few weeks back and couldn't get anything sorted after trial at Luton.

I imagine has good history with McKenna 0

Naylorsrightboot added 15:35 - Sep 1

Is it me or does Kieran sound a little down over the transfers ? Kept saying we will see where we are and plenty to discuss afterwards……..Makes me think he isn’t overly happy with what he has

We badly need a CB if one doesn’t arrive before deadline time then l really don’t know what they have been doing all summer. It’s an area we have needed to strengthen the moment we got promoted. 1

