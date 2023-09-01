McKenna: Hirst Back in Training, Donacien Still Out

Friday, 1st Sep 2023 14:48 Town boss Kieran McKenna expects striker George Hirst to be available for tomorrow’s home game against Cardiff City, but isn’t yet sure whether he’ll be OK to start, but full-back Janoi Donacien will again miss out. Donacien, who will miss out on a second cap with St Lucia during the break, picked up a groin problem at QPR recently, while Hirst has been suffering with an adductor injury. “Janoi’s not going to be ready for tomorrow, hopefully he’s not to far away, we think he’s going to join in with us again during the international break,” McKenna said. “George trained today for the first time, so apart from Janoi and Christian [Walton], the whole group were out training. We’re in a healthy place.” Hirst missed last Saturday’s 4-3 defeat to Leeds and McKenna is weighing-up whether the former Leicester man will be ready for a start. “He hasn’t missed that long but he missed seven or eight days,” he reflected. “He’s been working with the fitness coaches in that time on the things he has been able to do, so we’ll make a decision on it how he feels this evening and in the morning. “I would hope he’ll be available for some minutes but we’ll decide how many that is.”

Photo: Matchday Images



oldelsworthyfan added 14:56 - Sep 1

Good news.

We missed Hirst's presence on Saturday and Clarke did not seem to be back to full fitness. 3

