McKenna: Scarlett Always Among Highest-Regarded Players at Tottenham

Friday, 1st Sep 2023 15:31 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says new loan signing Dane Scarlett was always one of the most highly-regarded players in the academy during his time at Tottenham. Scarlett, 19, joined Town on a season-long loan yesterday from Spurs where McKenna and a number of the club’s backroom staff previously worked. “We're really pleased,” McKenna said of his sixth signing of the summer. “He’s someone I've known about and the staff have known about for a long time. “He was very young when I was at Tottenham, but he was always one of the highest-regarded players in the academy. “[Head of analysis] Charlie Turnbull worked with him through the youth groups and [head of athletic performance] Matt Allen worked with him through the youth groups. So he comes here with previous relationships, which is always useful. “Of course, he's still very young and still finding his way in men's football, but in terms of a youth career, he's had a fantastic pedigree right through the academy, right through the England age groups, and of course, making his debut so young for Tottenham. “He's a young striker of really good pedigree and he's had experience last year [on loan at Portsmouth]. “He's gone out and got his first regular minutes in men's football and he'll be stronger for that, and now he's taken on the next challenge, and we're happy that that's here. “We're all happy to have him here. We'll support him and keep in mind that he is young but also that he is very talented and we'll put those demands on him in a positive way. So, we're all happy to have him here.” Scarlett, who extended his Spurs contract until 2027 prior to making his switch to the Blues, continued his good week by being named in the England U21s squad for the first time this morning. “That's a real positive for him,” McKenna continued. “He's still young for that age group, I think he's one or two years above his age group to be involved with that squad. “Again a good reflection on how highly he's thought of within those circles. Of course, we would have liked in some ways to have had him with us for the next two weeks. But at the same time, to be with England U21s is always a positive for any player. “I know he's looking forward to seeing a full Portman Road tomorrow and then heading on to the international camp and then getting back to business with us for a really busy spell after that.” McKenna says Scarlett is ready to go straight into the squad for tomorrow's game against Cardiff City. “He'll be involved,” he confirmed. “He's obviously played 45 minutes against Fulham [in the Carabao Cup] the other night and he missed a little bit of pre-season when they were on tour in Australia, but he's played some of the friendlies as well behind closed doors. “He's probably not up to absolute full match speed yet, but he's fit, and he's raring to go, so he'll be in the squad tomorrow.”

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Naylorsrightboot added 15:39 - Sep 1

Cannot see the point to improving another teams youngsters when it’s a loan with no hope to buy…..Where has the team building emphasis gone that Ashton and Kieran kept talking about ? You can’t do that with kids who are just loans and will go back after one season. Poor transfer window. 0

peckam added 15:39 - Sep 1

No disrepect to Freddie, but for me he starts if Hirst is not fit to start and on the bench. 60 minutes running and then Hirst for last 30. -1

Help added 15:46 - Sep 1

Depends how far away hirst is Jackson on. Then Scarlett?. Ladapo?

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments