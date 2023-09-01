McKenna: Oxford a Good Move For Edwards

Friday, 1st Sep 2023 15:40 Town manager Kieran McKenna says joining Oxford United on loan is a really good move for winger Kyle Edwards. TWTD revealed that the 25-year-old was set to join the U’s, who are managed by former Town academy midfielder and coach Liam Manning, this morning with the League One side confirming the season-long switch at lunchtime. Edwards, whose Town contract is up in the summer, was keen to move on to get more game time with his opportunities having been limited while at Portman Road, something which is more likely at the Kassam Stadium. “I think that's really important for him,” McKenna said. “I think it's a good move for him, as much as we all could have hoped for. “It's a good club with a good young manager and a positive playing style, and he knows Greg [Leigh] there, of course, as well. “Kyle's really excited. We've had dialogue over the last couple of weeks with Oxford about it and we think it's hopefully a good move for him. “He wants now to get regular minutes and that's what he needs at the age that he's at in his career to hopefully progress to another level. “So a good chance for him to do that and hopefully he does well and then we can see what the next steps are from there.”



Photo: Matchday Images



