Tractor Girls Sign Spurs Forward on Loan
Friday, 1st Sep 2023 18:49
Ipswich Town Women have signed forward Lenna Gunning-Williams on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.
The 18-year-old, who signed her first pro deal with Spurs last month, is manager Joe Sheehan’s fifth signing of the summer, the Blues having fought off opposition from a number of Barclay’s Women’s Championship to make the addition.
Gunning-Williams joined Spurs as an U16 and scored 38 goals in 39 games in the WSL Academy League.
That form led to her first-team debut in November against Coventry United in the Continental Tyres League Cup, when she scored the fifth goal in a 5-1 victory.
Gunning-Williams made her Women's Super League debut later in the season in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.
She will continue to train with Tottenham alongside her training and matchday commitments with the Blues.
Tottenham’s senior assistant head coach Vicky Jepson told the North Londoners’ website: “We’re really pleased to have agreed this opportunity for Lenna. We are balancing her training schedule between clubs so she can continue to get exposure to WSL training levels with us while also training and playing with Ipswich, being part of their game preparation sessions and matchdays.
“Ipswich have a great reputation for developing young international players and the aim is for her to get more match minutes in order to continue her development and growth as a young, promising Spurs player.”
Before her time in football, Gunning-Williams was a successful children's TV actor, appearing as Jack in the CBBC show Jamie Johnson.
The Blues' new signing, who will wear the number 19 shirt, looks set to make her Town debut on Sunday when Plymouth Argyle visit the AGL Arena in Felixstowe.
Photo: ITFC
