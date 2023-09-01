No Moves In or Out Before Deadline But Tuanzebe Set For Trial

Friday, 1st Sep 2023 20:59 No players will be moving in or out of Town before tonight’s 11pm deadline, however, free agent former Manchester United centre-half Axel Tuanzebe will be joining the Blues on trial. Town have been looking to add another central defender to their ranks ahead of the window closing this evening. However, with Tuanzebe a free agent having been released by United in May, a deal can be done outside the transfer window. Claims on social media that the player, who was at Portman Road today, was close to signing but had an issue with a Town medical are wide of the mark. Manager Kieran McKenna knows Tuanzebe from their time at Old Trafford together and will now run the rule over him during the international break before making a decision on whether to add the 25-year-old to his squad. Former England U19, U20 and U21 international Tuanzebe, who has been linked with the Blues throughout the transfer window, has been training with Premier League new boys Luton Town recently but was unable to agree terms on a deal, despite impressing. Congo DR-born Tuanzebe moved to the UK aged four and came through the ranks at the Red Devils’ academy. The 6ft 1in tall defender made his United debut in the FA Cup in January 2017 and went on to make 21 starts and 15 sub appearances for United without scoring. While at United, he had three spells on loan at Aston Villa and further stints at Napoli, where he played only two games, and in the second half of last season Stoke City, making four starts and one sub appearance, having been hampered by injury. In addition to the trial spell with Luton and links with the Blues, Tuanzebe has also been mentioned in connection with moves to another of the newly-promoted Premier League clubs, Sheffield United, and Saudi Arabia. Speaking earlier today, manager McKenna said there might be one more exit before the window closed, which is understood to have been Elkan Baggott moving out on loan, almost certainly to Blackpool. However, with no senior centre-half lined up before the deadline, the Indonesia international will now be remaining at Town until January at least. The transfer window will close with the Blues having signed six players, Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker, George Hirst and loan trio Omari Hutchinson, Brandon Williams and Dane Scarlett. Town have 25 players who qualify for the 25-man EFL squad which would become 26 with Tuanzebe but with fourth-choice keeper Nick Hayes likely to be left out and then perhaps loaned to a Vanarama National League side at some stage. Deadline day passed with Kyle Edwards's loan switch to Oxford United the only business.

Photo: SIPA USA



OliveR16 added 21:03 - Sep 1

Not Mr Ashton's finest hour then. -14

Woolfenthen added 21:04 - Sep 1

Boring -6

shortmarine1969 added 21:07 - Sep 1

Agree , think we have failed to imrove the first 11 in any area . but have bolstered the squad in players who have "potential" but not our,s !. but still think we have enough to be competative this season and can go again in Jan. A shame but we must be close to FFP as well. Better a well run club than one run into the ground as previously. 3

Naylorsrightboot added 21:08 - Sep 1

Awful window. -18

Reality_2021 added 21:09 - Sep 1

Not very good. We got a striker which was needed, but arguably cb is probably the weakest position of the team and needed a signing most. 0

BossMan added 21:10 - Sep 1

Not the window we were promised -14

cooper4england added 21:13 - Sep 1

I reckon the FFP is having a major impact on us. Over inflated prices for bang average players. Would have loved a big signing and we probably have the cash to spend but don't want to fall foul of FFP. Football is crazy and congrats to Luton finding a way to compete. Fingers crossed that good team spirit can see us through on a great season. 8

Tractorboy1985 added 21:13 - Sep 1

A little underwhelmed by our summer transfer business I must say.. thought Ashton could sell the project but this league is so competitive and 12-15 clubs will all believe they have a shot of the big time!! We have more than held our own so far and we are watching the best football in years.. I’d much rather consolidate in this league for 2-3 seasons with thee odd good cup run than go back to back promotion, not be ready and yo-yo like thee enemy down the road. Problem will be if others take a light to our fantastic young manager and we have to start again! In the meantime let’s continue our superb support of the club we finally have back and enjoy the ride!! If Gareth Ainsworth can say it, so can we.. write us off at your peril… COYB 9

mmmmmmmm added 21:13 - Sep 1

source? 0

USA added 21:13 - Sep 1

The situation seems worse purely due to Ashton stating some weeks back that we’d be signing 2/3. This action alone set expectations and those expectations have now not been met. He’d have been better off saying nothing. We now know we didn’t strengthen as we had hoped too -6

itfckenty added 21:13 - Sep 1

While I'm happy with the squad we have, definitely one of the most settled in the league. We definitely needed more cover, it's not that I don't think our players arent good enough. It just the injuries we could get. It's the current cover I'm unsure of. A few players are not up to the championship challenge and we could pay for it. Let's hope we continue our good mentality and form. COYB 1

FreddySteady added 21:14 - Sep 1

Relax everyone 8

victorywilhappen added 21:15 - Sep 1

Is this the ITFC meltdown thread to be broadcast to the world due to recent success? Melts on transfer day are legendary..generally not around for much else.

1

dusth added 21:18 - Sep 1

What a load of precious lightweights you all are. You expect everything to be perfect inside two years, say "boring" and blame Ashton. There'll be a lot of buyers remorse from clubs who panicked - look at all the chaos out there. It will take time. 16

Hipsterectomy added 21:18 - Sep 1

That’s relegation confirmed -20

dirtydingusmagee added 21:19 - Sep 1

this will get Blueboy going ! 3

BurleysGloryDays added 21:20 - Sep 1

Think people need to calm down a bit.



Ask a simple question of yourself: do you trust McKenna and Ashton. If so, pipe down.



We have a starting 11 that has transitioned brilliantly and had a dream start. Shown they’re capable already, probably the envy of a fair few teams beneath us. And we have very clearly added depth and quality.



In Jan they’ll go again.



It’s ludicrous to say that was a bad window. We don’t need marquee signings if we’re the factory of them.



We tied down the best young manager in football. We tied down Mass, got Hirst who is a hell of a prospect, and have signed three Prem youngsters on loan that evidently have the quality to change the game in an instant (players that can offer up the famous margins KMK talks about…)



And we were already building a championship base from Jan.



Strong window, many more to come.



Trust (and enjoy) the process!



22

tractorboy12341234 added 21:22 - Sep 1

Last trialist didn’t turn out too bad, love massimo 15

BlueBlueBlood added 21:25 - Sep 1

Nothing to be too worried about, in McKenna we trust. Feel sorry for Baggott if he now doesn't get a loan move which would clearly benefit his development. 1

grumpyoldman added 21:26 - Sep 1

I remember Ashton saying they were working on two or three but working on them is different from completing them. Not only do we need to want to buy but the other club has to agree to sell them at a reasonable price. Would any of our supporters want us to buy just for the sake of buying a player or wait and get the right somebody for the right price?



5

cressi added 21:26 - Sep 1

First time since the owners arrival I think we have stood still Ashtons words we will improve the side have come to nothing a couple of young loans who I hope but doubt will rip up any trees and Williams allegedly on 65 grand a week won't want to come here unless promoted so a poor window for me. -2

missingsuffolk added 21:26 - Sep 1

Well said BurleysGloryDays. 4

Josh271092 added 21:37 - Sep 1

I’ll forgive Ashton if we go f**king mental in Jan! 0

blues1 added 21:38 - Sep 1

My god. There really are some idiots on here. Poor window? We've signed 6 players, and didn't need a major overhaul did we? As ashton said, January's window was all part of their plans for this season. So thats 10 players. At no point did he ever say, we would sign 2 or 3 players. He said we'd like to sign 2 or 3. As it is, the only position we haven't is cb. But we can still sign an out of contract cb in tbe coming weeks, so no issue there. And also means we've kept hold of Baggott. A player many were unhappy about him going. Well he's here now, and can play a part. 6

Baino added 21:39 - Sep 1

Calm down and breathe folks.

The whole transfer business has so many things depending on so many other things.

Maybe clubs weren't willing to release players until cover was found and they couldn't find any, or maybe deals were made for January window or have targets in mind that are not available until January or maybe the club just feel we have enough for now. There are a number of scenarios that us the fans will never know about.

Keep an open mind and keep on supporting The Town! C'mon you Blues! 3

