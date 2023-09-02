Hirst Returns For Blues Against Cardiff

Saturday, 2nd Sep 2023 14:19 Striker George Hirst returns to the Blues starting line-up for this afternoon’s game against Cardiff City at Portman Road, while new signing Dane Scarlett is among the subs. Hirst, who missed last week’s game against Leeds with an adductor problem but trained for the first time on Friday, takes over from Kayden Jackson, who drops to the bench. Town are otherwise unchanged from the team which was beaten 4-3 by Leeds last week. For Cardiff, keeper Alex Runarsson and winger Ollie Tanner are handed their first league starts, while new signing Jonathan Panzo is on the bench. Former Blues loanee Mark McGuinness starts at the heart of the visitors' defence. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (C), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Williams, Ball, Evans, Taylor, Hutchinson, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo. Cardiff: Alex Runarsson, Goutas, McGuinness, Ralls (C), Ramsey, Grant, Collins, Meite, Siopis, Tanner, Ng. Subs: Alnwick, Romeo, Wintle, Etete, Ugbo, Adams, Sawyers, Panzo, Colwill. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Fat_Boy_Tim added 14:23 - Sep 2

Nice little bonus. I'm going for a cheeky 2-0 today.



Very attacking bench, GK, Full-Back 3 Midfielders and 4 Attackers. 1

Vincakes added 14:29 - Sep 2

Fantastic news It's great to get our best 10 outfield players in the starting 11. COYB! 1

TimmyH added 14:48 - Sep 2

Good to see Hirst back...will be interesting to see how we play against Cardiff a side that carries less threat than Leeds. Haven't drawn a game yet so maybe today? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments