Hirst Returns For Blues Against Cardiff
Saturday, 2nd Sep 2023 14:19
Striker George Hirst returns to the Blues starting line-up for this afternoon’s game against Cardiff City at Portman Road, while new signing Dane Scarlett is among the subs.
Hirst, who missed last week’s game against Leeds with an adductor problem but trained for the first time on Friday, takes over from Kayden Jackson, who drops to the bench.
Town are otherwise unchanged from the team which was beaten 4-3 by Leeds last week.
For Cardiff, keeper Alex Runarsson and winger Ollie Tanner are handed their first league starts, while new signing Jonathan Panzo is on the bench.
Former Blues loanee Mark McGuinness starts at the heart of the visitors' defence.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (C), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Williams, Ball, Evans, Taylor, Hutchinson, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo.
Cardiff: Alex Runarsson, Goutas, McGuinness, Ralls (C), Ramsey, Grant, Collins, Meite, Siopis, Tanner, Ng. Subs: Alnwick, Romeo, Wintle, Etete, Ugbo, Adams, Sawyers, Panzo, Colwill. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).
Photo: Matchday Images
