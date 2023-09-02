McKenna: We've Improved the Squad With the Players We've Brought In

Saturday, 2nd Sep 2023 18:36 Boss Kieran McKenna believes the Blues are a stronger squad following the additions made during the transfer window, while talks will continue with free agent former Manchester United centre-half Axel Tuanzebe. Deadline day ended up being quiet at Portman Road with no further recruits on top of the six signings previously made. At his afternoon press conference, McKenna told reporters he’d speak about the transfer window after today’s match. “I think it’s a busy day for all clubs and everyone was working through the day with lots of deals going on right through the leagues,” he said. “There was an option at the start of the day to sign a player and that might have freed somebody to leave [almost certainly Elkan Baggott on loan], but it didn’t happen so that’s football, that’s the nature of the business and especially when something goes down to the last day, nothing’s a guarantee. “The window’s shut now and in some ways that gives us a nice clarity regarding the group that we’re working with. I believe in the group of players that we have, I know what they’re giving every day to compete and we continue on our journey. “We said all along that as a club we need to stick to the long-term plan to make sensible decisions and to try and rebuild this football club in a sustainable manner and that’s very difficult to do in the Championship. “It’s really easy to see football clubs who have come into big difficulties or had big highs and lows by trying to chase it in another way. We’ve got fantastic support with the ownership group, who want to work to a long-term and sustainable plan of improvement, and that’s what we’ll continue to work towards. “Of course, recruitment is a big part of that and sticking to that is really, really important and not easy to do in football. “We feel that we’ve improved the squad with the players that have come in. I think you can see that with the impact of the bench today. We feel that we’ve improved the squad from last year. “We want to continue on our model of bringing in young, hungry talent to the football club that can develop in the same way that the players have developed over the last 12 months and be on this journey with us and we’ll look to continue to do that. “But it’s not always possible to do that and if you can’t, it’s better to stick to your plan, stick to your way of working and believing in what you’re doing. “I think, as I say, every club will have wanted to have added more quality to the group. We want to continue to add quality to the group but I know the club has worked very hard throughout the course of the window. “I know we working very hard towards the next window to keep trying to improve the club in a sustainable way to set the club up for a brighter future, and that’s what we’ll continue to try and do.” As reported, Tuanzebe, who has been on trial with Luton until the last few days, was in talks yesterday and is set to spend time with the Blues before a decision is made on whether he will join the squad but with the 25-year-old able to sign outside the window as a free agent McKenna added: “Axel’s a player I know very well [from Manchester United], a player of real high pedigree. He’s someone that we’re speaking to at the moment. “He is not fully returned from his injury yet, so we’re continuing to have discussions with him as that process goes on. “And there’s not too much more I can add at the moment. We’ve got a space in our squad available and Axel’s a free agent and a tremendous player, who has played at higher levels and would be attractive to any club, certainly at this level, so we’re speaking with him and we’ll continue to speak with him and see if it’s beneficial for us and the right thing for the player to join us at some stage.”

Photo: TWTD



Gforce added 19:09 - Sep 2

He's spot on with everything he said. The three lads who came on ,Hutchinson, Williams and Taylor certainly made the difference today.I can see all 3 pushing for a starting place very soon. 0

