U18s Beat Colchester in PDL Cup

Sunday, 3rd Sep 2023 09:13

Town’s U18s beat Colchester United 2-1 in their opening PDL Cup group game at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

Oli Davis netted twice for Callum Tongue’s side, who have now won their last two matches.

In the other match in the group, Millwall thrashed Luton 6-1 at home.

Town carried off the PDL Cup trophy at both U18 and U16 levels in the 2021/22 season.

U18s: Binns, Nkansa-Dwamena, Curtis, Ayoola, Adebayo, Turner, Davis, Okunowo, Uzor-Greey, Taylor (c), Morgan. Subs: Chenery, Fleischer, Heard, Towler, Domi.





Photo: TWTD