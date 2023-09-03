Broadhead: Comeback Showed Character

Sunday, 3rd Sep 2023 09:18 by Kallum Brisset Town forward Nathan Broadhead says the Blues showed great character as they came from two goals behind to beat Cardiff City at Portman Road. Substitute Freddie Ladapo’s first two league goals of the season helped Town return to winning ways in the Championship and head into the September international break with four wins from five matches. The Blues needed to respond after Aaron Ramsey and Joe Ralls struck either side of half-time to put the Bluebirds in a commanding position and leave Town two goals behind for the second consecutive home game. Broadhead conceded Town did not start the game well but agreed an improved performance in the second half showed what they are capable of going forwards. “First half I think we were poor,” he said. “We didn’t have many crosses in their final third. They played a low block in the first half and we struggled to create chances. “Going 2-0 down was a sucker punch in the second half, it just shows character that we scored three goals in the second half. “I had a chance in the first half, a header that I should have scored. But other than that we didn’t really create many open chances. It was a game of two halves, for us anyway. “I think they were tiring towards 60-70 minutes, letting us get on the ball and find the gaps. Teams respect us in that type of way to play a low block against us.

“We showed in the second half that we could score goals and we work on it every day to try and create chances. To score three goals in the second half is a credit to the staff and the players.” Broadhead brought the Blues back into the game with his third goal of the season, rifling into the roof of the net from the edge of the penalty area before Ladapo’s brace turned the game on its head. The former Everton man, who was visibly delighted when the winning goal went in, said: “I had a free-kick before that hit the wall and I was frustrated about that, then minutes after I got the ball in a pocket and let my frustration out on the shot, to be honest. Thankfully it went in and it changed the game. “We needed a goal and then the fans would get on our side. That goal was important for us but for Freddie to get two goals and get us three points was the main objective. “He’s not played many minutes but today he’s saved us. Credit to him and his character to score two goals.” Asked if he felt his goal changed the momentum of the game, Broadhead replied: “I think so. I think Cardiff felt the fans on top of them and us pressing from the front.” On the impact of substitute Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson, Broadhead said: “He did a one-v-one and whipped it across the box and you never know what can happen, it can ricochet off of anyone and go in.” Cardiff threw away a two-goal lead for the third time this season, but the 25-year-old says the way the visitors set up meant the Bluebirds’ fragility was not something that was spoken about, and was instead eager to discuss where Town can improve defensively. He said: “Not really because they played a low block all game, so they counter-attacked us well to get two goals which was massive for them. I think they just wanted to protect the two-goal lead and that can backfire if that happens. That’s what happened to them. “The lads and the staff are going to work on not trying to concede because going 2-0 down is tough to come back from in this league. “The lads showed character today, but we need to work on our defensive game because we need to keep clean sheets in this division to get anywhere.” Town’s excellent start means they are second in the early table heading into the international break, where Broadhead, along with teammate Wes Burns, will join up with the Wales squad for matches against South Korea and Latvia. Broadhead said: “Getting four wins and one loss, everyone would take that at the beginning of the season against tough sides and different types of teams and formations. I think the fans would take that, for sure, but the aim is to win every game. “I’d like to carry on, everyone would like to carry on club football. But in football you have internationals and I’m looking forward to the two games coming up. Hopefully I can get some minutes and show what I can do.” The Blues are the second-highest scorers in the league, while no team has scored more at home than Town’s eight, which Broadhead believes is due to the supporters sticking with the team throughout. “They did help, especially when the goal went in,” he said. “Cardiff felt it. It’s going to be massive for us, the fans to stay positive with us and to keep us going because this place should be a fortress to play in. We need to try and win every game when we come to Portman Road.” The Bangor-born frontman also revealed he used to watch the Bluebirds as a youngster and that he has some friends who will be less than impressed to see him score. He said: “I’ve got a few mates that are Cardiff fans and they messaged me saying ‘don’t score today!’, but I’m happy to score for sure. I used to watch them when I was a kid, but I wouldn’t say I was a Cardiff fan.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



churchmans added 09:25 - Sep 3

Broadhead! You absolute diamond! Got us going! Such a great player 1

BurleysGloryDays added 09:31 - Sep 3

So good Broady



Just can’t get enough! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 09:41 - Sep 3

showed determination and the desire to win , as do the team now, we would have thrown towel in at 2-0 in the past, .The team earned promotion last season for that reason, and i believe they will see us alright this season, im not one of those predicting or demanding promotion this year , if it happened fine, but its a survival / building process this season IMO . 1

BrockleyBlue78 added 09:57 - Sep 3

Spot on DirtyD. Could see his frustration and his desire to step up, take responsibility and push on for the win. That’s a real strong trait to have and one which hopefully rubs off on those around him. Class goal, what a way to get us back in the game. Still early days though what a great start to the season, a real strong platform to build on for the next block of games, now knowing what players we’ve got to do that with (save for AT). 0

ArnieM added 10:05 - Sep 3

…..” I wouldn’t say I was a Cardiff fan” lol go on Broady, you can admit it . We won’t hold it against you…. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments