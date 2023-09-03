Tractor Girls Host Plymouth

Sunday, 3rd Sep 2023 09:52 Ipswich Town Women host Plymouth Argyle at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe this afternoon aiming to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls beat Cardiff City 2-1 away in their opening FAWNL Southern Premier Division fixture, then last week defeated Billericay 4-2 at home in the FAWNL Cup. Full-back Maria Boswell, who has been back in full training this week after a persistent quad injury saw her rested last Sunday, says the Blues firstly need to concentrate on winning but then on adding to their goals total, the Tractor Girls having missed out on the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title on goal difference to Watford last season. Plymouth were thrashed 6-0 at home by Billericay in their opening game before defeating local rivals Exeter, who play in the division below, 4-1 away in the FAWNL Cup last week. “We’ve played Plymouth four times over the last two years or so,” Boswell said. “We know what they’re like and I think it’s a game we can’t underestimate. “We’ll go in looking for the win and last season we learnt how important goal difference is and I think this could be one of the games we look at and go for goals, and hopefully we can do that. But never underestimating and the most important thing is going for the win.” New signing Lenna Gunning-Williams, who joined on loan from Spurs on Friday, looks set to make her debut. Today’s match is the Blues’ first of three in eight days with a trip to Hashtag United on Wednesday and then another away game against the MK Dons at Stadium MK next Sunday. “It’s going to be quite physically demanding,” Boswell, 20, continued. “But we’ve had a really good pre-season, we’ve played a lot of games and we’re all ready to go for weeks like this where we’re going to be playing Sunday, Wednesday, Sunday. “I think we’re all prepared, we’re going to make sure we recover really well from Sunday and I think we’re all ready to go.”

Photo: ITFC



