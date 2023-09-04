Wolves Carabao Cup Tie Date Set

Monday, 4th Sep 2023 13:04

Town’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers at Portman Road has been confirmed for Tuesday 26th September with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The Blues are in round three for the first time in eight years having defeated Reading 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium in round two last week.

Speaking on Friday, manager Kieran McKenna said he was pleased with the draw.

“We spoke about it with all the boys before the [Reading] game, it was a big incentive to get a Premier League team,” he said.

“We've not played a Premier League team over the last 18 months, so we really wanted to get a Premier League team and to get Wolves at Portman Road is a great tie for us.

“A couple of previous connections with some of our players and the players are really excited for it and it will be a game to look forward to when it comes.”





Photo: Action Images