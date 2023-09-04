Ladapo in Team of the Week

Monday, 4th Sep 2023 14:20

Blues striker Freddie Ladapo has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for his display in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Cardiff City at Portman Road.

Ladapo came off the bench in the 36th minute and netted two second-half goals as Town came from 2-0 down to win 3-2, the first time they had done so at Portman Road since beating Plymouth Argyle by the same scoreline in September 2004.

Town last came from two behind anywhere was when they beat Barnsley 5-3 at Oakwell in December 2011.

This week’s manager of the select XI is former Town captain and coach Tony Mowbray, along with six of his Sunderland players, while ex-Blues loan keeper Asmir Begovic, now with QPR, and one-time striker Will Keane, who joined Preston in the summer, are also included.





