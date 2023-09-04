Morsy Joins Up With Egypt Squad

Monday, 4th Sep 2023 15:28 Town skipper Sam Morsy has joined up with the Egypt squad for their September internationals against Ethiopia and Tunisia. There had been concerns that the 31-year-old might miss out after coming off late on during Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Cardiff having felt his hamstring. However, the midfielder has been photographed having made the trip. The Pharoahs, who have already qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals, who are holding a training camp from today until September 12th, play the Ethiopians in their final group game in Cairo on Friday, then Tunisia four days later in a friendly. Morsy made his international debut in August 2016 and has won seven Egypt caps - including a game from the bench at the 2018 World Cup finals - with his last appearance as a sub against Eswatini in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2018. Ipswich Town captain @sammorsy08 returns to Egypt national team 🇪🇬.

📸 @EFA #itfc pic.twitter.com/QSQ6IGfNvv — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) September 4, 2023 The Town captain had previously been named on provisional lists of overseas-based players ahead of internationals since joining the Blues but this is the first time he has been included in the final squad. Meanwhile, Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has also been pictured having joined up with Australia’s full squad for the first time. The Socceroos face Mexico in a friendly in Dallas in the early hours of Sunday morning. Reunited in the States 🫂🇺🇸



Our first player arrivals into camp.



🇲🇽 v 🇦🇺 10.9.23 - 12:00pm AEST

📱💻📺 Live on Channel 10, 10 Play#MEXvAUS #Socceroos pic.twitter.com/XctzjX1a8z — Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) September 4, 2023

WeWereZombies added 15:38 - Sep 4

Sadly no El-Mizouni in the Tunisia squad for that friendly next week. 0

