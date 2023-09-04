Youngster Jambang Signs For Town

Monday, 4th Sep 2023 18:03

Former Reading and Norwich City academy right-back Ayyuba Jambang has signed for Town following a trial.

As reported last week, the 18-year-old played for the U21s in their 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood at Highbury.

Jambang spent last season with the Royals, having previously been with the Canaries’ youth set-up.

“Delighted to finally get this over the line, as one chapter closes another opens,” Jambang wrote on Instagram.

“Can’t wait to get started #gotime. Thank you to everyone at Reading Football Club for the past year.”

Jambang will be well known to Town academy manager Dean Wright and other members of his backroom staff from their time working at Norwich.

Delighted to sign for @IpswichTown , can’t wait to get started pic.twitter.com/IFAegKcNA2 — Aj (@ayyubajambang) September 4, 2023





Photo: Instagram

leftie1972 added 18:07 - Sep 4

Welcome 1

BarryKnightsRedcard added 18:12 - Sep 4

This is the neeews 0

ArnieM added 18:30 - Sep 4

Oh well done …. Blimey he’s tall!! 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 18:34 - Sep 4

No doubt some will be upset by his Narch connection, I care not a jot.

He looks the real deal, another great addition, coachable. 1