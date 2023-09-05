U21s Host Coventry

Tuesday, 5th Sep 2023 12:15 Town’s U21s are in action against Coventry City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). The young Blues will be looking to pick up their first point of the season following three defeats in their first three matches. Coventry won 5-2 at home to Charlton last week having been defeated in their previous two games.

Photo: Matchday Images



