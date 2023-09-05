U21s Defeat Coventry

Tuesday, 5th Sep 2023 15:13

Gerrard Buabo, Osman Foyo, from the penalty spot, and Leon Ayinde were on target as Town’s U21s beat Coventry City 3-0 at Playford Road to claim their first points of the season.

Buabo headed John McGreal and David Wright’s side in front in the eighth minute, the striker’s first goal of the season.

The Blues doubled their lead on 25 after forward Matt Ward, playing his first game of the season, was tripped in the area. Foyo lashed the penalty into the roof of the net.

Sub Ayinde (pictured) made it 3-0 in the 66th minute after cutting inside and hitting a right-footed effort home from just inside the box.

The Town XI included new signing Ayyuba Jambang, the former Reading and Norwich right-back having signed on at Portman Road yesterday following a trial.

Town: Gray, Lavin, Mazionis, H Barbrook, Jambang (Haddoch 69) F Barbrook (c), Okunowo, Foyo, Ward (Ayinde 46), Valentine (Taylor 85), Buabo (Davis 12). Unused: Cullum, Manly.





Photo: Matchday Images