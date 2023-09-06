Burgess: A Huge Honour

Wednesday, 6th Sep 2023 12:23 Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess says it’s a huge honour to receive his first full international call with Australia. The 27-year-old is hoping to win his first cap when the Socceroos take on Mexico in a friendly in Dallas on on the early hours of Sunday morning. “It’s a huge honour and obviously a very big moment for me and my family, so I can’t wait to get started,” Burgess, who had previously won U23 and U20 caps with Australia as well playing for Scotland’s U18s and U19s, told the club site. “My phone blew up a little bit after the news of the call-up came out, so it was a great feeling. “It’s something I’m going enjoy and soak up as much as I can. I’ve been in Dallas for a couple of football tournaments before so it will be nice to go back there again. But it’s a big game for Australia and it’s something I hope I can be a part of.” Town have eight players away on international duty during this break with skipper Sam Morsy with Egypt, Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead with Wales, Elkan Baggott with Indonesia’s U23s, Cieran Slicker with the Scotland U21s, Dane Scarlett with England’s U21s and Rio Morgan with the Northern Ireland U19s. Your first l👀k at our new camp call ups in the 🇦🇺 kit for the first time 📸💚💛



🇲🇽 v 🇦🇺 10.9.23 - 12:00pm AEST

📱💻📺 Live on Channel 10, 10 Play#MEXvAUS #Socceroos pic.twitter.com/Qz9to0d61x — Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) September 6, 2023 Elsewhere, on-loan Town forward Kyle Edwards scored a full debut goal for Oxford United as they won 3-1 away at Northampton in the Papa Johns Trophy last night. Edwards, who is with the U's for the season, netted in the 48th minute to put Liam Manning's side in front, former Town striker Tyreece Simpson, who is on loan with the Cobblers, having put the home side in front from the penalty spot early on.

BlueNomad added 13:09 - Sep 6

Well deserved. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 13:11 - Sep 6

A lot of hard work has paid off. Congratulations!

0

