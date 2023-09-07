Morsy Nominated For Player of the Month

Thursday, 7th Sep 2023 06:00

Town skipper Sam Morsy has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for August.

Morsy is on a shortlist alongside Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara, Ozan Tufan from Hull City and Stoke’s City’s Andre Vidigal.

The Blues captain enjoyed an impressive August as Town won four of their five league fixtures to end the month second in the table on their return to the Championship and as a result was recalled to the Egypt squad five years after his most recent cap.

The judges for the gong are Sky Sports’ Don Goodman, EFL chief executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Surprisingly, manager Kieran McKenna is not among those nominated for the Manager of the Month award.

John Eustace, Birmingham City, Preston North End’s Ryan Lowe, Enzo Maresca from Leicester City and Norwich City’s David Wagner are on the shortlist. Both award winners will be announced on Friday.





Photo: Matchday Images