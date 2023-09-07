Town to Face West Ham in Friendly

Thursday, 7th Sep 2023 09:44 Town are set to play a behind-closed-doors friendly with Premier League West Ham United at the Premier League side’s Rush Green training ground this afternoon. Speaking after Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Cardiff City, Blues boss Kieran McKenna said some of his players would be involved in a friendly this week with Town having no first-team game on Saturday. “They’ll have a weekend off next weekend, but we have a friendly next week,” he told BBC Radio Suffolk. “We’re still integrating some of the new players. “There’s very, very little training time when we start back after the international break, it’s Saturday plus midweek games every week until the October international break. “We have to make use of the training time as well, try and get better, so it will be a balance of some good quality training, a match for those who haven’t played so much and, of course, some much-needed rest.” West Ham are set to field trialist Jesse Lingaard, who has been without a club since being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season. It’s understood that the clubs have agreed that the game won’t be filmed and no footage will be made available.

Photo: TWTD



ChampionsofInnsbruck added 09:48 - Sep 7

This is so much better than it was. The summer pre-season saw us have our best league preparations for decades, playing good clubs and in as competitive games as possible for pre-season. Now we are making sure we don't waste our break by working with West Ham to keep both sides fit is smart business. 6

blues1 added 10:44 - Sep 7

Just seems a,strange thing to do. All you hear, is managers complaining about the schedule, too many games with no break. Have the chance for the majority of the squad to get a break, and arrange a friendly. Get the reasons in favour of it, but still makes little sense to me. 0

Dissboyitfc added 10:52 - Sep 7

I think it’s ideal, a chance to look at Axel! 0

