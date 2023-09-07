Morgan Could Add to Caps

Thursday, 7th Sep 2023 10:53

Youngster Rio Morgan will be the first Blues player on international duty to get into action when Northern Ireland’s U19s face Italy in a friendly at the Stadio Lungobisenzio in Prato this afternoon.

Morgan, 17, who featured for the first team during pre-season, has previously won five caps at U19s level.

Former Town central defender Gareth McAuley will be in charge of the side for the first time.

The Blues have eight players away on international duty during this break with skipper Sam Morsy with Egypt, Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead with Wales, Cameron Burgess with Australia, Elkan Baggott with Indonesia’s U23s, Cieran Slicker with the Scotland U21s and Dane Scarlett with England’s U21s.





Photo: Matchday Images