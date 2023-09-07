Welsh Duo Aiming to Add to Caps

Thursday, 7th Sep 2023 12:22 Town duo Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead will be looking to add to their caps when Wales face South Korea in a friendly in Cardiff this evening (KO 7.45pm). The game is being shown live on S4C or streamed through Viaplay. The Welsh subsequently take on Latvia in Riga in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday. Broadhead and Burns will each be looking to add to the four caps they have won previously with the former Everton man having scored one international goal. Speaking last week, Burns said he was pleased to be joining up with the squad having missed out over the summer after undergoing achilles surgery. “I wasn’t involved in the last camp but I spoke to Broady and the results weren’t great for us against Armenia and Turkey,” he said. “It has put a lot of pressure on us this time round and we have some very big games to come, a friendly against South Korea and then a Euro 2004 qualifier in Latvia. “It’s always good to be recognised at international level. For me and Broady it’s brilliant and I’m buzzing for both of us. “We were in the squad last season, which just goes to show the quality of football we were playing here at Ipswich in League One. “I think people underestimate that because if you look at a lot of the other international sides, they tend not to consider anyone playing below the Championship or even the Premier League.” Broadhead, speaking after Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Cardiff, admitted he’d like the Blues to have another game but equally is looking forward to playing for Wales again. “I’d like to carry on, everyone would like to carry on club football,” he said. “But in football you have internationals and I’m looking forward to the two games coming up. Hopefully I can get some minutes and show what I can do.”



Photo: Sports Press Photo



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments