McKenna, Ashton, Ball and Probert at Fans' Forum

Thursday, 7th Sep 2023 16:15

Town are holding their first Fans’ Forum of the season at Portman Road on Wednesday 13th September with manager Kieran McKenna, CEO Mark Ashton, chief financial officer Tom Ball and director of football operations Gary Probert on the panel.

The event, which will be in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite from 6.30pm until 7.45pm and streamed live on TownTV, will give 150 fans the chance to ask questions on matters on-field and off.

Supporters who wish attend can apply by entering a ballot prior to midday on Monday 11th September. The ballot opens at 10am on Friday.

Successful applicants will be emailed an invitation to attend following the ballot’s closing.





Photo: Action Images