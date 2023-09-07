Tuanzebe Still in Suffolk as Town Talks Continue

Thursday, 7th Sep 2023 18:13 TWTD understands former Manchester United central defender Axel Tuanzebe remains in discussions regarding a move to the Blues, despite reports that he is in talks with La Liga side Real Betis. Tuanzebe joined up with Town at the end of last week as the transfer deadline approached but as a free agent can sign outside the window. The Blues have continued discussions with the 25-year-old this week, while Tuanzebe has trained with the squad and we understand is still in Suffolk. However, according to the Daily Mail, the player has also been holding talks with Betis. But Portman Road would still appear to be his most likely destination. Manager Kieran McKenna knows Tuanzebe, who is currently working his way towards full fitness after a back injury, from their time at Old Trafford and spoke about the situation at the weekend. “Axel’s a player I know very well, a player of real high pedigree. He’s someone that we’re speaking to at the moment,” he said. “He is not fully returned from his injury yet, so we’re continuing to have discussions with him as that process goes on. “And there’s not too much more I can add at the moment. We’ve got a space in our squad available and Axel’s a free agent and a tremendous player, who has played at higher levels and would be attractive to any club, certainly at this level, so we’re speaking with him and we’ll continue to speak with him and see if it’s beneficial for us and the right thing for the player to join us at some stage.” Former England U19, U20 and U21 international Tuanzebe, who was linked with the Blues throughout the transfer window, was previously training with Premier League new boys Luton Town but was unable to agree terms on a deal, despite reportedly impressing. Congo DR-born Tuanzebe moved to the UK aged four and came through the ranks at the Red Devils’ academy. The 6ft 1in tall defender made his United debut in the FA Cup in January 2017 and went on to make 21 starts and 15 sub appearances for United without scoring. While at United, he had three spells on loan at Aston Villa and further stints at Napoli, where he played only two games, and in the second half of last season Stoke City, making four starts and one sub appearance, having been hampered by injury. In addition to the trial spell with Luton and links with the Blues, Tuanzebe was also mentioned in connection with moves to another of the newly-promoted Premier League clubs, Sheffield United, and Saudi Arabia during the summer.

Photo: SIPA USA



