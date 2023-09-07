Town Draw With Hammers

Thursday, 7th Sep 2023 18:19 Town and West Ham United drew 1-1 in this afternoon’s behind-closed-doors friendly at the Hammers’ Rush Green training ground. Conor Chaplin netted a penalty for the Blues, while former Town left-back Aaron Cresswell scored a free-kick for the East Londoners. Most of the Town squad who aren’t on international duty played some part in the match, while trialist Jesse Lingard as well as keeper Lukacs Fabianski and former England striker Danny Ings were among those involved for West Ham.

Photo: Matchday Images



benji86 added 18:21 - Sep 7

Didn’t realise lingard was on trial with us. -1

BlueFarmy added 18:24 - Sep 7

Lingard is on trial with West ham 1

