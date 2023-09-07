Youngster Morgan Wins Cap
Thursday, 7th Sep 2023 18:55
Blues youngster Rio Morgan won his sixth Northern Ireland U19s cap as his side were beaten 3-2 by Italy in a friendly at the Stadio Lungobisenzio in Prato this afternoon.
Morgan, 17, was in the starting line-up for the side coached by former Town central defender Gareth McAuley and hit a post in the second half.
The Northern Ireland youngsters are next in action in November when they host an invitational tournament also involving Portugal, Poland and Hungary.
Photo: Matchday Images
