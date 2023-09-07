Life's a Pitch TV - Episode Eight - Russell Osman

Thursday, 7th Sep 2023 21:19 The eighth edition of Life’s a Pitch TV, in which new legend-in-residence Russell Osman makes his full debut having returned from Australia, is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. Osman joins his former Town and England teammate Terry Butcher on the sofa with host Mark Murphy with TWTD’s Phil Ham taking a week off. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with others to follow. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com. Photo: Photo: LAPTV



