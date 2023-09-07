Broadhead and Burns Win Caps

Thursday, 7th Sep 2023 21:46

Nathan Broadhead made his first international start and Wes Burns came on as a substitute as Wales drew 0-0 with South Korea in Cardiff in a friendly this evening.

Broadhead, playing on the left behind the central striker, came close to creating a goal in the first half when he played in Harry Wilson, who was crowded out.

The 25-year-old, who was winning his fifth full cap, saw a shot deflect wide in the second half before he was replaced on 73.

Burns, who was also making his fifth full international appearance, came on at left wing-back in the 60th minute and put in a couple of crosses and shot over.

Former Town striker Kieffer Moore came closest to breaking the deadlock when his header struck the post.

Wales are in action again on Monday when they face Latvia in Riga in a Euro 2024 qualifier.





Photo: Reuters