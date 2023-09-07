EFL Publishes 2023/24 Squad Lists

Thursday, 7th Sep 2023 22:47

The EFL has published the squads submitted by its clubs following the closure of the transfer window last week.

Championship clubs a limited to naming 25 senior players in their squad, unlike League One including goalkeepers and loan players aged under 21, those born on or after January 1st 2002, in Town's case Omari Hutchinson, Brandon Williams and Dane Scarlett. Players under 21 on permanent deals don’t count towards the 25.

Town’s named squad is, as expected, 24-strong with fourth-choice keeper Nick Hayes left out.

That allows the Blues to add another senior signing to their squad with talks continuing with free agent former Manchester United central defender Axel Tuanzebe.





Photo: Blair Ferguson