U18s at Coventry

Friday, 8th Sep 2023 15:44

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two action away against Coventry City at the Alan Higgs Centre on Saturday afternoon (KO midday).

The Blues youngsters will be targeting their third win on the spin having beaten Colchester 2-1 at home in the PDL Cup last week and Hull City, also at Playford Road, 4-3 in the PDL2 action the previous Saturday.

Town currently sit seventh in PDL2 South, while the Sky Blues are second on PDL2 North having won two and drawn one of their league games. Last week they were beaten 1-0 at home by Bristol City in the PDL Cup.





Photo: Matchday Images