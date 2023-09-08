Town Confirm Tuanzebe Signing
Friday, 8th Sep 2023 17:16
Town have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United central defender Axel Tuanzebe on a one-year deal with an option for a further season.
Yesterday, TWTD reported that the 25-year-old was continuing talks with the Blues having trained at Playford Road this week, despite claims he was in talks with Real Betis.
“It feels great to finally get the deal over the line,” Tuanzebe, who will wear the number 40 shirt, told TownTV.
“I had conversations with the manager earlier in the summer, having worked with him previously, and it’s great to have a familiar face.
“Knowing the calibre of coach he is, it was a good decision to come here because I know the standards he has and how thorough he is.
“The stadium, pitch and training ground are top notch and the group is humble, willing to work and everyone wants to take the club into a better position. I am delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started.”
Town boss Kieran McKenna added: “We’re really pleased to have Axel at the football club.
“He’s a defender with a lot of experience and pedigree at a young age and a lot of qualities as a player and as a person. He’s fast, strong in one-on-one situations, is a good communicator and carries the ball well. We think he will bring a lot to the team and to the club.
“He has trained well with the group over the last week and will continue to do so. We want to build him up in a sensible way and get him back to his best condition. If we do that we feel we could have a very valuable asset for the team.
“We have enjoyed working with him this week and he’s enjoyed being with us and being part of the environment, getting to know the culture and how we play.
“Now we’re looking forward to getting more work in on the training pitch and integrating him into the team.”
Former England U19, U20 and U21 international Tuanzebe, who was linked with the Blues throughout the transfer window, was previously training with Premier League new boys Luton Town but was unable to agree terms on a deal, despite reportedly impressing.
Congo DR-born Tuanzebe moved to the UK aged four and came through the ranks at the Red Devils’ academy where he will first crossed paths with McKenna.
The 6ft 1in tall defender made his United debut in the FA Cup in January 2017 and went on to make 21 starts and 15 sub appearances for United without scoring.
While at United, he had three spells on loan at Aston Villa and further stints at Napoli, where he played only two games, and in the second half of last season Stoke City, making four starts and one sub appearance, having been hampered by injury.
In addition to the trial spell with Luton and links with the Blues, Tuanzebe was also mentioned in connection with moves to another of the newly-promoted Premier League clubs, Sheffield United, and Saudi Arabia during the summer.
Away from football, Tuanzebe holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest clearing of a Hungry Hungry Hippos board, a remarkable time of 17.36 seconds achieved during a Red Devils pre-season tour of the US in 2018.
Tuanzebe will fill the remaining space in Town's 25-man squad, which was published by the EFL yesterday.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Cardiff City by ad_wilkin
Town will play their second home game in as many weeks on Saturday as Erol Bulut’s Cardiff City visit Portman Road.
Opposition Preview - Reading by ad_wilkin
It’s not the most glamorous draw but Reading in the second round of the Carabao Cup represents a really good chance to progress through to round three.
Opposition Preview - Leeds United by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will play host to the first of the relegated Premier League teams in the shape of Leeds United on Saturday. Gone are the days of Bielsaball, with a merry-go-round of managers having been unable to maintain the Whites' Premier League status.
Opposition Preview - Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
This Saturday Ipswich will return to the capital for the first time since the eventful 4-4 draw with Charlton in October last year, this time facing Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City by ad_wilkin
The new pitch at Portman Road will welcome a Stoke City side managed by a familiar rival on 12th August.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]