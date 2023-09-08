Tuanzebe: McKenna Perfect Boss For What I Want to Do

Friday, 8th Sep 2023 19:35 New Blues signing Axel Tuanzebe says manager Kieran McKenna is perfect for him in his current situation and for what he wants for the rest of his career. The 25-year-old, who signed a one-year deal with an option for a further season earlier today, previously worked with McKenna at Manchester United. “Him and his team, everyone who knows the manager understands his attention to detail and he wants everything done to perfection,” Tuanzebe told TownTV. “Repetition, consistency, working hard for him is a non-negotiable and I think he’s someone, especially for my situation, perfect for what I want to do for the remainder of my career.” The central defender, who captained the Red Devils in a Carabao Cup third round tie against Rochdale aged 21, has been impressed with what he has seen of his new teammates in his first couple of days training at Playford Road. “I think when it’s a group event, such as football, you rely on other people and I think when you’re down in the slums or struggling in a game, you want proper people that are going to show a proper hand and are going to dig deep for that winning result and not care about themselves and do the extra run for the team,” he reflected. “I think that’s very important and I could really see that among the group here. Good lads, willing to work and good talent as well. Let’s not get it mistaken, I think you have good players here. You want an environment where you can add something in there and I think I could benefit from the lads and also give something.” He added: “I’ve quickly got to grips with things around here and learnt the lads’ names quite quickly. “I’ve also done a bit of research on them, seeing where these guys have come from because it’s important to respect your teammates and understand their journeys as well. “Not think you’re kind of the big one here and everyone knows your name. That’s not the situation because they’ve merited their position there. It’s been good, just want to see more of them on the pitch now and get going.” 🎥 Axel Tuanzebe's first interview is available to watch now, with an extended version for TownTV subscribers. #itfc — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) September 8, 2023 Speaking on Saturday, McKenna said Tuanzebe wasn’t entirely over a back injury but the DR Congo-born, Rochdale-raised defender says he’s worked hard on his fitness in pre-season despite not having a club. “I think I had a good programme over the summer, understanding that players in contract will be having a vigorous session in pre-season,” he said. “So I knew that I couldn’t be behind, so had to build my body to a situation where I was good enough to start training. “I think the manager and the team have seen me over the last couple of days and have been happy with what I’ve produced, so I think that’s a credit to myself and my team for what we’ve done over the summer.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



freddo78 added 20:10 - Sep 8

I get the impression from these two reports that Mckenna and Axel, know each other well and will work well for each other. Happy days! Welcome Axel! 0

freddo78 added 20:10 - Sep 8

I get the impression from these two reports that Mckenna and Axel, know each other well and will work well for each other. Happy days! Welcome Axel! 1

Bert added 20:22 - Sep 8

Seems to understand the culture of the club under KMcK. No big time Charlie’s here. A great signing and sounds like he has additional qualities that our centre backs don’t all have. Welcome. 1

BurleysGloryDays added 20:28 - Sep 8

Nice full interview on TownTV, seems switched on and ready to do the business. Great signing 0

GrasmereBlue added 20:38 - Sep 8

Shrewed signing I would say. Total confidence in KM 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 20:46 - Sep 8

Intelligent sounding fella, actually that seems to be a consistent factor in our team. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments