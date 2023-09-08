Morsy Wins Egypt Cap

Friday, 8th Sep 2023 19:55

Town skipper Sam Morsy won his eight full Egypt cap as a late substitute as his team beat Ethiopia 1-0 their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Cairo this evening.

The 31-year-old came on in the 90th minute to make his first international appearance since coming on as sub in a game in the same competition against Eswatini in November 2018.

Morsy is the first player to have represented Egypt while playing for the Blues.

The Pharaohs, who had already qualified for the finals in the Ivory Coast in January and February, take on Tunisia in a friendly on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former Town midfielder Lee Bowyer is the new coach of the Montserrat national side.





Photo: Matchday Images