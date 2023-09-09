Baggott and Williamson Could Add to Caps

Saturday, 9th Sep 2023 10:26 Blues youngsters Elkan Baggott and Woody Williamson could add to their caps later today. Centre-half Baggott, 20, has previously won 16 full Indonesia caps, scoring two goals, but has been included in the U23s squad this time around as they look to qualify for the 2024 Asian Cup finals in Qatar and then potentially the Olympics in Paris with the top three teams at the finals earning a trip to France. The Indonesians are hosting their qualification group and take on Chinese Taipei in their first match at the Manahan Stadium in Surakarta today and then Turkmenistan at the same venue on Tuesday. Baggott is excited by the prospect of appearing at the Olympics but currently isn’t looking too far ahead. “Obviously that’s the crème de la crème. What an amazing opportunity that would be if we could get there,” he told TownTV. “We’ll take it one step at the time, we’ve got to qualify for this first and then we’ll see where it takes us.” Regarding the Blues’ start to the season, the Colchester-raised central defender, who will remain with Town until at least January following the closure of the transfer window, added: “The boys have started really well. It’s amazing considering we got promoted last year to start as well. “But the attitude is just to take one game at a time and see where we get and thankfully we’ve won four games out of five, which is a brilliant start, so long may it continue.” Keeper Williamson is with the Scotland U19s in Belgium where they are playing in a friendly tournament. The 17-year-old, who won his first cap at U19 level in March having also won one with the U18s last season, was an unused sub as the Scots youngsters were beaten 3-0 by the tournament hosts on Wednesday.

Photo: Matchday Images



